Maryland Transfer Darryl Morsell Announces Commitment

After four seasons at Maryland, Darryl Morsell has decided to transfer for his final year of college eligibility. And after narrowing down the list, he’s chosen his destination.

On Monday, Morsell announced that he has committed to Marquette of the Big East. He posted an image of himself wearing a Golden Eagles jersey.

Marquette beat out the likes of Providence, Louisville, Arkansas and DePaul for Morsell’s services. And he could prove invaluable for the Golden Eagles and head coach Shaka Smart.

Morsell averaged 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game for the Terrapins in the 2020-21 season. For his efforts, he earned Big Ten All-Defensive Team honors and was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

Maryland went 15-12 in the regular season and reached the quarter-finals in the Big Ten Tournament. They then upset UConn in the NCAA Tournament before losing to Alabama in the Second Round.

He entered the transfer portal in April.

Darryl Morsell was a four-star prospect coming out of high school in 2017. 247Sports rated him as the No. 74 overall prospect in the country, the No. 5 combo guard and the No. 3 prospect from the state of Maryland.

Morsell quickly became a mainstay of Maryland’s starting lineup. After starting 21 games and making 32 appearances as a freshman, he started all but seven games over the next three seasons.

Through his college career, Morsell has averaged 8.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

What kind of an impact will Darryl Morsell make for Marquette now?