Maryland Unveils New Jersey Number For QB Taulia Tagovailoa

The Maryland Terrapins landed one of the biggest names to enter the NCAA transfer portal this offseason in Taulia Tagovailoa. During his only season with the Alabama Crimson Tide, the former four-star quarterback threw for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Alabama’s depth chart was getting pretty crowded, and either Mac Jones or Bryce Young were most likely going to get the starting job over Tagovailoa for the 2020 season. As for Maryland, the only potential starting quarterback on the roster at the moment is Josh Jackson.

Since the NCAA didn’t grant Tagovailoa a waiver for immediate eligibility, he’ll have to sit out the 2020 season. That could work in his favor though, as he’ll have a full year to learn Mike Locksley’s system.

Whenever the Terrapins officially have Tagovailoa on the active roster, the sophomore quarterback will be wearing a new jersey number. Instead of sticking with No. 5, the number he wore at Alabama, he’s going to wear No. 3 for Maryland.

Maryland unveiled its transfer numbers for the 2020 season.

Former Alabama QB Taulia Tagovailoa will wear #3 at Maryland. He wore #5 in Tuscaloosa. pic.twitter.com/Cf09iJzaHK — Pat Smith (@patsmithradio) July 17, 2020

Tagovailoa is certainly embracing change this offseason. He’s entering a whole new environment with a new coaching staff and jersey number.

Even though Taulia hasn’t had much success yet at the collegiate level, his time could be coming.

We should be able to get a solid look at Tagovailoa during the 2021 season – if he beats out Lance Legendre for the starting job.