Running back Jordan Castleberry came to Michigan as a preferred walkon, hoping to carve out a role for the Wolverines. But after receiving no playing time in the 2019 season, Castleberry is transferring away from the Michigan program.

The 5-foot-7, 185-pound RB announced he’s transferring to Maryland on Thursday. The walkon back is sticking in the Big Ten.

“Proud to announce that I will be transferring to the University of Maryland to continue my Academic and Athletic Career. #GoTerps,” Castleberry wrote on Twitter.

It’s unclear if Castleberry will receive a scholarship. But he’s expected to continue as a walkon player as for now.

Perhaps a new start with Maryland will offer the opportunities Castleberry is seeking. It’ll be interesting to see how the rest of his collegiate football career shakes out.

Maryland is looking to bounce back in a major way in 2020. The Terrapins went a horrific 3-9 after a 2-0 start which included wins over Howard and Syracuse.

But Maryland’s season went downhill in a hurry after a close 20-17 loss to Temple in Week 3. The Terrapins followed that up with a blowout 59-0 defeat against Penn State.

All-in-all, after a 2-o start, Maryland finished the season 1-9 over the last 10 games.

Castleberry may have a shot – even as a walkon – to try and carve out a role with the Terrapins.