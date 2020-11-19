Big Ten Football Coach Reportedly Tested Positive

The hits just keep on coming to the Maryland Terrapins, as the football program just received unfortunate news regarding their head coach Mike Locksley.

Locksley has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Brett McMurphy of Stadium. His positive test occurred on Wednesday, which means he’s already in isolation from the rest of the team.

Last week, Locksley briefly discussed Maryland’s surge in positive tests. However, the college football world was unaware of just how bad it’s been for the team.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, the Terrapins had 15 student-athletes test positive for the virus over the past seven days. Additionally, the program had seven staff members test positive during that span.

Maryland’s game against Michigan State this weekend has been officially canceled, so the team doesn’t have to worry about putting together a game plan without its head coach. It’s the second week in a row that Maryland has to sit out due to this dilemma.

When talking about the recent outbreak in the locker room, Mike Locksley said “As we all know, the cases are going up across the country, and so our football program is a microcosm of just that.”

That being said, Maryland has to make sure it follows the COVID-19 protocols provided by the Big Ten to ensure that it can get this virus under control.

