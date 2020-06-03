Mike Locksley Updates Status Of Transfer QB Taulia Tagovailoa

A few weeks ago, former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Just a few days later, the younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, found his new home. Taulia, a former four-star recruit, announced his commitment to Maryland.

Former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley will coach yet another Tagovailoa family member. On Wednesday, Locksley opened up about adding Taulia to his team.

The Terrapins head coach announced Tagovailoa isn’t cleared for the upcoming season. Well, at least not yet.

“As of right now, nothing has been filed,” Locksley told 106.7 The Fan in Washington D.C. Here are his full comments, via 247Sports:

“We are looking into the possibility of filing a waiver on his behalf. He started summer school June 1. We’re excited to add a guy like him with his abilities to the quarterback room…Adding Taulia and his skillset and what I know about him as a player definitely improves our team, improves that room and creates that competitiveness you want out of every position. I’m very hopeful that there’s a waiver that can be filed, that we’re able to file it and see where it goes.”

Taulia was the No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the 2019 class. He committed to Alabama over several other major programs.

The former four-star quarterback recruit threw for 100 yards and one touchdown in 2019. He completed nine total pass attempts.

Can he earn a waiver for 2020?