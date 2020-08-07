On Friday afternoon, ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler revealed a bit of college football news that Maryland fans will be thrilled with.

According to Fowler, the NCAA approved former Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s transfer waiver. That means he’ll be immediately eligible when the 2020 season kicks off.

The timing couldn’t be better for the Terrapins, who lost a quarterback for the upcoming season. Earlier this morning news broke that likely starter Josh Jackson opted out of the 2020 season.

That would have left Maryland with just one scholarship quarterback on the roster. Instead, Tagovailoa will come into camp and compete for the starting job right from the beginning of training camp.

“Taulia Tagovailoa’s transfer waiver has been approved by the NCAA and the former Alabama QB is immediately eligible to play at Maryland,” Fowler reported.

Redshirt freshman Lance LeGendre was the only scholarship QB available for the Terrapins before the waiver was approved. LeGendre was a four-star prospect coming out of Warren Easton High School in 2019. He was the No. 9 dual-threat QB in the nation, per 247Sports.

Taulia was the No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the 2019 class. He committed to Alabama over several other major programs.

The former four-star quarterback recruit threw for 100 yards and one touchdown in 2019. He completed nine total pass attempts.

Now we’ll have to wait and see which quarterback takes over the starting role.