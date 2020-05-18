Maryland has a new quarterback as Taulia Tagovailoa reunites with Terps head coach Mike Locksley. And Paul Finebaum couldn’t be more indifferent to the move.

In a Monday radio spot with WJOX, Finebaum called the Tagovailoa transfer “much ado about nothing.” He admitted that he isn’t familiar with his college game but doesn’t feel that he’s especially great.

Finebaum conceded that Tagovailoa could find some success at Maryland, and could lift them to “an exciting 7-5 record.” But ultimately, he feels that the Taulia Tagovailoa “sweepstakes” was “far overdone”.

“I don’t mean to beat up on Taulia, but I just think this whole thing with him is much ado about nothing,” Finebaum said. “Just from a distance, I didn’t, like, go to his high school games on Friday nights. I saw some film. I just don’t think he’s that great of a player. If he starts at Maryland and leads them to an exciting 7-5 record, good for them. But I think the sweepstakes for him was far overdone.”

Coming out of high school in 2019, Taulia Tagovailoa was a four-star prospect by most analysts. But Finebaum has maintained that it was a bad decision for him to go to Alabama.

He feels that the Tagovailoa name has caused this to get more attention than it deserves.

“…It was a bad decision (to go to Alabama),” Finebaum said. “It was a bad fit. I think that was proven. Because of his name, yeah, he’ll get a lot of attention. It’s not the first brother who has followed a brother to try to achieve greatness. In the Manning family, it worked out really well. In a lot of families, it doesn’t.”

Taulia will have a chance to prove everyone wrong now that he’s at Maryland.