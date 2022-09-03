Photo Of Sad Maryland Crowd Is Going Viral

Either Maryland fans woke up late this Saturday or they have no intention of showing up for their team's home opener against Buffalo.

A photo of Maryland Stadium surfaced on Twitter right before kickoff. Unfortunately, the majority of the stadium is empty.

While it's possible that Maryland Stadium will fill up as the game goes on, this isn't a great look for the program.

Some fans called this picture "embarrassing" for Maryland's football team.

Despite not having any fans in their corner this weekend, the Terrapins kicked off their home opener with an early touchdown.

Maryland running back Roman Hemby already has three carries for 39 rushing yards and a touchdown. Taulia Tagovailoa, meanwhile, has completed all three of his pass attempts for 45 yards.

Mike Locksley's squad currently has an early 7-0 lead over Buffalo.