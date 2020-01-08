Ray Lewis’ Son, Rayshad, Announces He’s Transferring

Maryland wide receiver Rayshad Lewis, the son of legendary NFL linebacker Ray Lewis, has announced he will transfer after graduating in May.

Lewis has one year of eligibility remaining and will be able to play immediately at his next stop. He has spent the last three seasons at Maryland after beginning his career at Utah State.

Lewis played in 10 games this season as a wide receiver and on special teams, catching three passes for 13 yards and also returning four kickoffs for 52 yards.

In 2018, Lewis saw action on defense and special teams, posting 17 tackles while returning seven kicks for 146 yards. He sat out the 2017 season in College Park after transferring.

In his first collegiate season at Utah State in 2016, Lewis caught 40 passes for 476 yards and two touchdowns.

Lewis graduated high school from Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore Catholic in 2016.