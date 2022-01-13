Report: Big Ten Assistant Coach Arrested On Solicitation Charges

Maryland assistant basketball coach Bruce Shingler was reportedly arrested on charges of soliciting prostitution, according to The Washington Post.

Shingler, 40, is faced with two charges of procuring or soliciting prostitution or assignation, The Post reported on Thursday afternoon. A trial is scheduled for Feb. 28.

Here’s more from the report:

“The charging documents related to Shingler’s arrest, which were provided by Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, indicated Shingler “confirmed that he wanted to engage in sex with me in exchange for a fee of $80.00,” according to the statement of probable cause written by the arresting officer. The statement then notes that Shingler handed the money to the officer, who alerted the arrest team.”

Shingler was suspended by the Maryland basketball program for 30 days beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 12. He did not coach in Maryland’s game against Northwestern, a 94-87 victory in double overtime for the Terrapins.

“I have not. All this happened pretty quickly,” Maryland interim head coach Danny Manning said, when asked if he had upgraded anyone to the assistant coaching spot. “We’re just trying to keep our head above water, and move forward. We’ll see how it plays out, as we continue to go down this path.”

The school declined to comment further on the situation regarding the assistant coach, per The Post.

Shingler is in the midst of his first year as an assistant in College Park. He was hired in June after serving five seasons as an assistant at South Carolina, during which he helped the program to its first Final Four appearance in the 2016-17 season.