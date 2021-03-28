Son Of Big Ten Head Coach Signs With NFL Team

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley never coached or played in the NFL, but it appears that his son Kai is going to get that chance.

This past week, the Miami Dolphins announced that they have signed former UTEP quarterback Kai Locksley to their team. He will move to wide receiver as he battles for a roster spot this coming season.

Kai Locksley spent the 2020 season out of football after spending the previous two years with the Miners. In two seasons for UTEP, Locksley threw for 2,266 yards and nine touchdowns with 14 interceptions. He added 875 rushing and 11 touchdowns on the ground too.

Those two years at UTEP followed an even more successful year that Locksley had at Iowa Western Community College in 2017. Locksley earned NJCAA Offensive Player of the Year and First-Team All-American honors after going 9-1 while posting 2,238 passing yards, 705 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns with a 66.4-percent completion rate.

Kai Locksley was a four-star prospect coming out of high school in 2015 and initially joined the Texas Longhorns. He left after redshirting as a freshman to join Arizona Western Community College, before departing for Iowa Western CC.

After thriving in the NJCAA, Locksley found a new home at UTEP and finally found his niche under Dana Dimel. Now it seems that he has parlayed his success there into a shot in the NFL.

Will Kai Locksley make the Miami Dolphins‘ final roster?