Taulia Tagovailoa Announces Decision On 2023 Season

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 28: Taulia Tagovailoa #3 of the Maryland Terrapins runs with the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the game at Memorial Stadium on November 28, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Maryland football received a big boost to its 2023 roster on Wednesday morning.

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa revealed on Twitter that he will be returning to school for his senior season. The onetime Alabama transfer has been the Terrapins' starting quarterback the last three seasons.

"After careful deliberation, I have decided to return for my senior year," Tagovailoa said. "It is an honor to be a student-athlete at the University of Maryland and to represent this great university.

"I'm excited to continue my education, make a meaningful difference in the community, grow as a player and leader, and to help this team compete for a championship."

In 2022, Tagovailoa passed for 3,008 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions as Maryland reached and won a bowl game for the second consecutive year. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors for his work.

Tagovailoa was an honorable mention All-Big Ten choice in 2020 and 2021. In 2021, he set program single-season records for passing yards (3,860), passing touchdowns (26), completions (328) and completion percentage (69.2).

Tagovailoa also enters 2023 as the Maryland career leader in all of those categories.