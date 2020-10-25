Taulia Tagovailoa Reacts To His Disappointing First College Start

Saturday marked the return of Big Ten football. But it also marked the debut of former Alabama QB Taulia Tagovailoa as the starting QB at Maryland.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t a particularly good debut as the Terrapins were on the losing end of a 43-3 loss to Northwestern. Taulia Tagovailoa was particularly bad, totally just 94 passing yards on 25 attempts with three interceptions.

Following the game, Tagovailoa reflected on his first college start. He took responsibility for the team’s poor result and admitted that his mistakes likely cost Maryland the game.

“First drive, I felt very comfortable and confident. After the first pick, that was a mistake we try to shake it off. After that it was me. I take full ownership of that and we’ve just got to get better,” Tagovailoa said. “I feel like I made a lot of mistakes that cost us the game, but at least it’s early in the season.”

Another deep shot, another interception for Taulia Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa's stats for the evening are now 13-23, 93 yards, 3 INT. pic.twitter.com/YG4sni0roq — Henry Malone (@henrymalone_) October 25, 2020

Taulia Tagovailoa may not get a lot more chances to improve, though. He was replaced during the loss by backup Lance Legendre. And with the next few games on the schedule, things could get worse before they get better.

Maryland’s next three games are a brutal stretch that includes Minnesota, Penn State and Ohio State. Suffice it to say, it’s going to be a trial by fire for the former Alabama QB.

We’ll find out in the weeks to come whether head coach Mike Locksley has the patience to keep Taulia under center if he continues to play like he did against Northwestern.