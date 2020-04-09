Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Michigan State Football

Michigan State could be one of the more intriguing programs to watch in the Big Ten, if not the entire country, this season. For the first time since 2006, someone other than Mark Dantonio will be manning the sideline for the Spartans.

Tucker comes over from Colorado and takes over a program coming off back-to-back mediocre 7-6 campaigns. After a five-game midseason losing streak, the Spartans limped to bowl eligibility last season, beating lowly Rutgers and Maryland in the season’s final two weeks to get to .500.

Michigan State recovered to beat Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl, which was Dantonio’s final game. However, at least one analyst thinks a postseason trip will not be in the cards in Tucker’s first season.

This week, 247Sports’ Barton Simmons dropped a bold prediction for each Big Ten team. For the Spartans, he foresees a bowl-less season.

Mel Tucker inherited a tough situation. Not only is Michigan State losing some of its best playmakers on defense, it’s also losing a multi-year starter at quarterback and its two best playmakers on offense. Elijah Collins rushed for nearly 1,000 yards as a freshman last fall, but Michigan State was 115th in the country in yards per carry. There’s just some work to do to make this offense more explosive and with seven multi-year starters gone, the defense may not be ready to save the day in 2020.

Taking Simmons’ prediction and looking at Michigan State’s schedule, it is imperative that the Spartans get off to a strong start in September. With home games against Northwestern, Toledo and Miami (Fla.) and a road trip to BYU, a 2-2 record is the absolute worst-case scenario, with 3-1 probably being ideal.

The reason a fast start is important is because October is brutal. It starts off with a trip to Iowa and one of the toughest places to play in the Big Ten. Then, there are back-to-back home games against Michigan and Ohio State. Finally, the month ends with a road game against Indiana and a home date with Minnesota. If the Spartans can manage two wins in those five games, it would be a solid showing.

November features a home game against Rutgers sandwiched between road ventures to Penn State and Maryland. How many wins will MSU need in those final three games to reach bowl eligibility?

If they need one, they’ll be fine, and two is likely doable. However, if they have to sweep all three, Simmons’ early projection will likely come true.