Major WR Recruit Announces Top 10 Schools

Andrel Anthony Jr. is one of the most heavily-recruited wide receivers in the country right now.

The East Lansing, Mich. native is a three-star player in the class of 2021. Right now, he has 26 offers, including some of the top programs in the country.

247Sports‘ composite rankings have him at No. 494 overall in the 2021 class. He’s the No. 82 receiver and No. 12 recruit in Michigan.

Both his hometown Michigan State Spartans and the other in-state power, Michigan, crack his new top 10 list. They’re joined by Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, and Purdue in the Big Ten. Arkansas, Notre Dame, and West Virginia round out the list.

Blessed To Be In This Position… Top 10 🙏🏽

Recruitment Still 100% Open ‼️

Edit By: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/YjCggEExPb — Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) May 8, 2020

Three early predictions have come in for where Andrel Anthony Jr. will eventually commit.

Two of the three have him heading out to Ann Arbor to play for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines. Michigan State received the final vote. For an East Lansing native, the chance to play in front of your hometown fans has to be attractive, but plenty of players want to get away from home for their college experience.

Iowa State, Kentucky, Maryland, Northwestern, and Wisconsin are among the other major programs to offer Anthony Jr. so far. That list could expand as we get into his senior season this fall.

As a junior, he caught 54 passes for 954 yards and nine touchdowns.