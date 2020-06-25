Big Ten Network Names College Basketball Coach Of The Decade

Tom Izzo has been the head coach of Michigan State basketball for more than two decades, but he still remains among the elite in his profession.

This morning, the Big Ten Network’s 24-person panel named its men’s basketball Coach of the Decade from 2010-19. Not surprisingly, the choice was Izzo, a worthy selection.

Michigan State reached the Final Four three times in the decade (2010, 2014 and 2019). Izzo also took the Spartans to the Sweet Sixteen in 2012 and 2013 and the Elite Eight in 2014.

In the Big Ten, his team won the regular season crown in 2010, 2012, 2018 and 2019. Additionally, the Spartans won the conference tournament in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2019.

👏👏 @MSU_Basketball’s Tom Izzo has been named @BigTenNetwork’s Coach of the Decade! pic.twitter.com/v8WQL0N7p3 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) June 25, 2020

While Izzo is a great pick, former Michigan head coach John Beilein and ex-Wisconsin head coach Bo Ryan each have strong cases. Beilein won two regular season and tournament titles and led the Wolverines to a pair of national championship games. Interestingly, he was also part of the BTN panel that handed out the honor.

As for Ryan, he retired following the 2014-15 season. But from 2010-15, he took the Badgers to the Final Four twice, including a national runner-up finish in his final season. Wisconsin also won the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles that year.

Do you think the Big Ten Network got it right here?