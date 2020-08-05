Senior defensive end Jacub Panasiuk is one of Michigan State’s top defenders. But like many college students, he has concerns about the 2020 college season.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Panasiuk announced that he intends to redshirt this season and play his final year of college football in 2021. Panasiuk cited the litany of unanswered questions as the main factor in reaching this decision.

“After carefully consideration and discussion with my family and coaches, I have decided to redshirt this upcoming season,” Panasiuk wrote. “It is my intention to come back and finish my senior year at Michigan State University. Our country is facing difficult times with many unanswered questions regarding COVID-19. Unfortunately, with the uncertainty of the effects of COVID-19, I cannot risk my health and safety in order to play football this season. During these tough times, I will support my teammates in any way I can. #GoGreen.”

Jacub Panasiuk has been a contributor since his true freshman season in 2017. Last year was his best campaign yet as he recorded 34 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks with two forced fumbles in 12 games.

It’s a tough blow for a Michigan State team that already has all kinds of question marks on offense.

The Spartans also face a fairly daunting schedule with back-to-back road games against Penn State and Michigan in the middle of the season before they face Ohio State.

Head coach Mel Tucker could be looking at a rough first year in East Lansing.

How much will Jacub Panasiuk’s absence affect the team?