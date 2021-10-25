Breaking: College GameDay Announces Week 9 Destination

We’re in the final half of the 2021 college football season and the stakes are getting higher across the country. But one high stakes game between two Power Five title contenders will be hosting ESPN College GameDay this Saturday.

On Monday, College GameDay announced that they will be heading to East Lansing for the Week 9 tilt between Michigan State and arch-rival Michigan. The Spartans are ranked No. 8 in the country while the visiting Wolverines are No. 6 in the current polls. Both teams are a perfect 7-0 with 4-0 conference records.

“This is Sparta!” College GameDay tweeted. “We’re heading to East Lansing for No. 6 @UMichFootball vs. No. 8 @MSU_Football. LIVE from Ralph Young Field!”

Michigan State won last year’s meeting, 27-24 in Mel Tucker’s first season at the helm. But the Spartans haven’t taken a home victory over the Wolverines since 2014.

The winner will be in pole position for the Big Ten East title, but will still have to survive Penn State and Ohio State to reach the title game. Whoever loses is effectively out of the national title conversation.

As for potential guest pickers there are a number of all-time great Michigan State alumni who could be making an appearance.

NBA legend Magic Johnson is the most famous Spartan in the country. Hollywood legend James Caan, Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell, Spider-Man director Sam Raimi and Super Bowl legend Plaxico Burress are other famous alumni who could be invited.

We could be looking at the biggest regular season game between two Big Ten teams until The Game. You don’t want to miss this one.

Who are you picking to win Michigan vs. Michigan State?