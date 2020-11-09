Breaking: Michigan State’s Tom Izzo Announces Positive Test

Michigan State men’s basketball head coach Tom Izzo has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Monday afternoon.

Izzo says he is mildly symptomatic and will work remotely for the time being. According to the CDC and Big Ten guidelines, Izzo can return to the team after a 10-day isolation period.

Since Saturday, November 7 marked the onset of Izzo’s symptoms, next Tuesday, November 17 would be the earliest he could come back.

“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. Although I have some minor symptoms, I remain in good health,” Izzo said. “I’ve been extremely diligent for many months now, wearing my mask in public and around the office, while adhering to social distancing guidelines. I’ve been racking my brain, trying to figure out if there was a time where I let my guard down for just an instance. And while I haven’t identified any area of exposure, what I have determined is that this shows the power of the virus.

“You’d be hard pressed to find a coach who’s taken more precautions than I have, following all the protocols put in place by our medical team, and yet I still contracted the virus.”

Update from Michigan State Men's Basketball – https://t.co/Vf7eA8PXwC pic.twitter.com/JzEoQsdh0L — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) November 9, 2020

Michigan State is set to begin its 2020-21 season later this month. The Spartans checked in at No. 13 in the preseason AP Poll top 25, which was released earlier today.

Here’s to wishing a complete and speedy recovery for Coach Izzo.