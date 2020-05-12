Cassius Winston Reveals If He Would’ve Considered A 5th Year

Cassius Winston left Michigan State as one of the most accomplished and beloved players in program history. Unfortunately, his college career ended on a sour note.

Winston was one of the seniors nationwide who had their final seasons cut short by the coronavirus. Michigan State did not even have a chance to play a Big Ten Tournament game before the event was canceled and the NCAA subsequently shut down the 2020 men’s tournament.

As expected, it was ruled that winter sport senior athletes would not be given an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. That means Winston’s time in East Lansing is officially over. However, it is now clear he wasn’t coming back even if the NCAA voted differently.

Asked by reporters if he would have considered the option of a fifth year in college, Winston was clear. There was no chance/

Would Winston have considered coming back if a fifth year had been offered? "Absolutely not…that's all MSU got out of me right there." — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) May 11, 2020

We can’t blame Cassius here. He’s already 22 and has played a full college career. We can understand why he wants to go out and begin to make money playing the sport he loves.

Other than a national title, there was nothing more for Winston to accomplish in a Spartan uniform. He was a two-time consensus All-American, the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2019 and a three-time all-conference selection.

Not to mention, he’s also the Big Ten’s all-time assists leader and is all over the MSU record book. Winston is a Spartan legend, even if his final campaign didn’t end how he hoped.