Cause Of Death Announced For Basketball Star Adreian Payne

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 28: Adreian Payne #5 of the Michigan State Spartans reacts after hitting a three pointer late in the game against Virginia Cavaliers during the regional semifinal of the 2014 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

A cause of death has been announced for former Michigan State men's basketball star Adreian Payne.

Payne, the former Spartans basketball star, has died at the age of 31. Monday afternoon, the Orange County Sheriff’s office in Orlando, Florida released details on what happened.

According to the police report, Payne was killed in a drive-by shooting in Florida early on Monday morning, May 9. Payne was pronounced dead at a local hospital, while the alleged shooter has been arrested.

Michigan State basketball reporter Chris Solari tweeted out the full police report on Monday afternoon.

News of Payne's death first surfaced on Monday morning, with tributes pouring in from the basketball world.

Our thoughts continue to be with Payne's friends and family members.

May he rest in peace.