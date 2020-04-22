Cody White had one year of eligibility remaining at Michigan State, but instead he decided to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft. Now, he’s only a few days away from turning his childhood dream into a reality.

After showing potential as a freshman and sophomore at Michigan State, White finally put everything together during his junior season. He finished his final year in East Lansing with 66 receptions for 922 yards and six touchdowns.

We sat down with White to discuss his preparation for the NFL Draft, why he chose to forgo his final year of eligibility and which quarterback he’d love to catch a touchdown pass from.

Let’s get this interview started.

The Spun: How has this draft process been for you since training facilities are closed right now?

Cody White: Yeah, I feel like it’s been a little different. We can’t meet with teams in person and we can’t work out for them at facilities. It’s just a lot of calling, texting and sending videos back and forth to stay engaged with teams.

Cody White making it look easy as usual. So smooth. 🙌😤 https://t.co/V3ZcNw8Cvt — Barstool Spartans (@BarstoolMSU) February 28, 2020

The Spun: Who do you think is the best cornerback you faced?

CW: I’d say Jeff Okudah from Ohio State. Our sophomore year, we went back and forth on the field. I watched him on film this year, he was by far the best that I watched.

The Spun: What was your thoughts on Mark Dantonio leaving Michigan State and what did he mean to you?

CW: I was as surprised as everyone else when he left, but he did put everything he had into Michigan State. He’s the winningest coach to ever grace the school, so his legacy there will last forever. For me, he had an incredible impact on me as a football player and as a man. Like I told a lot of people, I’d still run through a wall for Coach Dantonio. I’m glad he was able to walk away while happy with his career.

THANK U COACH D! U have been an inspiration in my life and have help me in too many ways to count. Thank u for recruiting me and allowing me to live out my dream at MSU. I will always have much love for everything you’ve done on and off the field! Enjoy Retirement! @DantonioMark pic.twitter.com/42AdNMI3ff — Cody White (@codywhite_7) February 5, 2020

The Spun: What would you say is your greatest asset?

CW: I’d say my ability to track the football. I’m able to go up and make big plays, and because of that I feel like I’m reliable for my team.

The Spun: Is there an NFL quarterback you watched growing up that you’d love to catch a touchdown pass from?

CW: My father used to work for the Detroit Lions, so I grew up watching Matthew Stafford every Sunday. That would be awesome to catch a touchdown pass from him. Just being around him in the locker room would be great.

The Spun: Who’s the best wide receiver you’ve ever seen?

CW: It has to be Calvin Johnson for sure. I know I sound biased because I’m from Michigan, but Calvin was a beast. He was six-foot-five and could run any route, so he was definitely the best wideout I’ve seen.

The Spun: Outside of training for the NFL Draft, what have you been doing during this time?

CW: First of all, I’ve been enjoying this time with my family. It’s been cool to watch movies with them, play games and stuff like that. When I’m not training, I’ve been playing PS4 and watching Netflix.

The Spun: You had one year of eligibility remaining at Michigan State. Why did you choose to go pro?

CW: My dream has always been to play in the NFL. Once I felt like I was ready, that’s when I made the decision. I felt like I proved myself at this level and thought it was the time to make the jump.

The Spun: What is an NFL team getting in Cody White on and off the field?

CW: They’re getting a good kid. Someone who will lead by example and give their heart and soul to the organization. On the field, they’re getting someone who is relentless and make every play possible. Off the field, I’m that guy who will always study extra film and do the right thing.

White has the ideal frame to make catches “above the rim” as people would say. Offenses in need of a red-zone target would be wise to take a look at the former Spartan.

Michigan State fans will find out where White will begin his NFL career later this week.