Colin Cowherd: Michigan State, Mel Tucker Close To “Huge” New Contract

Colin Cowherd isn’t really known for providing scoops, but the Fox Sports radio host just dropped a bombshell report involving Michigan State coach Mel Tucker.

According to Cowherd, the Spartans are close to striking a new deal with Tucker. This offer is reportedly “huge” and will prove the school is “all in” on its football program.

“I’m told Mel Tucker & MSU are close to a new deal,” Cowherd tweeted on Saturday morning. “Negotiations are friendly and moving quickly. This isn’t Colorado. MSU is all in on football. Contract offer is huge. Reminder, Dan Gilbert is billionaire alum. He and donor Mat Ishbia all in.”

This is the second time this week that a report has emerged regarding Tucker’s future at Michigan State.

Earlier this week, Rico Beard of 97.1 The Ticket said Tucker is close to signing a long-term deal that’ll pay him up to $8 million per year.

“I have sources who said it appears that Mel Tucker is going to be getting a contract extension with money around $6.8 to $7.8 million (per year) with escalators and bonuses that could take him up even higher,” Beard said, via Audacy.

Tucker is only in his second season with the Spartans, but the fact that he owns an 8-1 record this year is awfully impressive.

With Tucker being linked to multiple job openings over the past few weeks, such as LSU and USC, it makes sense for Michigan State to renegotiate with him.