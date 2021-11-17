Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Big Mel Tucker News

According to a report today from the Detroit Free Press, Michigan State is on the verge of offering Mel Tucker a gigantic contract extension.

The deal is reportedly worth $95 million over 10 years and would signify a substantial financial commitment to Tucker, who has the Spartans in the running for the Big Ten title in his second season at the helm.

FS1’s Colin Cowherd addressed the Tucker news on Twitter today and expressed full support for the move, which he thinks indicates Michigan State is trying to jump from a solid “Tier Two” program into an elite “Tier One” operation.

“I think it’s the right move. Michigan State is going to challenge Michigan now. Because I Mel Tucker is that kind of coach,” Cowherd said.

Now, it should be noted that from 2008-17 under Mark Dantonio, Michigan State didn’t just challenge Michigan; they dominated them. The Spartans won eight of 10 rivalry matchups in that span to go along with three Big Ten titles to the Wolverines’ none.

However, MSU is still a notch below its in-state rival when it comes to prestige and recruiting. Cowherd must feel that Tucker, who is 2-0 against Michigan head-to-head, will make the difference in those areas.

We’ll see if Tucker can lead his seventh-ranked Spartans over the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus this Saturday.