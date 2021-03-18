College Basketball Analyst Has Bold Prediction For Michigan State

The marquee matchup of the First Four in the NCAA Tournament features two NCAA blue bloods. No. 11 Michigan State takes on fellow No. 11 UCLA for a chance to play No. 6 BYU in the First Round.

During the pregame panel discussion featuring Andy Katz, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson, Barkley asked if the trend of teams winning a game in the First Four winning a game in the First Round would continue. Katz fielded the question and had a bold prediction for Michigan State.

“You put me on the spot,” Katz said. “I’m going to say that Michigan State (wins) and, we’re going to jump ahead here, beats UCLA… and then beats BYU.”

Katz argued that Michigan State actually shouldn’t have been put into the First Four. He feels the Spartans should have been placed in the Tournament proper given their wins over No. 1 seeds Illinois and Michigan.

Michigan State went 15-11 in the regular season and were immediately bounced by Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament. But four of those 15 wins were victories over teams that qualified for the NCAA Tournament – Rutgers, Ohio State, Michigan and Illinois.

There’s little arguing that Michigan State deserved their spot in the NCAA Tournament given the strength of their wins.

But the UCLA Bruins are no pushovers. Mick Cronin and the Bruins went 17-9 after finishing the season on a four-game losing streak.

Only one of those two schools will be playing in the First Round though. We’ll find out who it is soon.

The game will be played at 9:57 p.m. EST and will air on TBS.