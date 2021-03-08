The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Michigan State’s Huge Win

A closeup of Michigan State Spartans coach Tom Izzo during practicINDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 03: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans looks on during practice for the NCAA Men's Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 3, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

On February 16 after a loss to Purdue, Michigan State sat at 10-9 overall and 4-9 in Big Ten play. The Spartans looked dead, and the program’s two-decade plus NCAA Tournament streak looked over.

However, over the next three weeks, Tom Izzo and his team executed a remarkable turnaround, capped off by this afternoon’s win over No. 2 Michigan. The victory over their arch-rival moved the Spartans to 15-11 overall and 9-11 in the Big Ten and likely wrapped up a tournament bid.

Included in MSU’s 5-2 finish were three wins over top-five teams: Michigan today, Illinois and Ohio State. Like so many Izzo teams before them, this year’s Spartans squad seems to be rounding into form in March.

The reaction to today’s win from around the college basketball world was not surprising. Multiple bracketologists firmly put the Spartans into the NCAA Tournament field, and many other analysts extolled Izzo’s March brilliance.

With this afternoon’s victory behind them, Michigan State will move on to the Big Ten Tournament this week. The Spartans are the No. 9 seed.

They will open up postseason play against the league’s No. 8 seed, either Rutgers or Maryland, on Thursday.


