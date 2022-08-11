College Basketball World Reacts To Tom Izzo Contract News

EAST LANSING, MI - JANUARY 4: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans looks on during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Breslin Center on January 4, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Tom Izzo is going to remain on the Michigan State sideline for the foreseeable future.

Izzo agreed to a five-year contract extension worth over $6 million annually, the university announced Thursday afternoon.

"Twelve years ago, Tom Izzo said he would be a Spartan for Life, and today's announcement further demonstrates and renews this commitment," Michigan State AD Alan Haller said. "We have worked collaboratively to come up with a contract which benefits the University, Coach Izzo and his family."

Izzo, 67, just finished his 27th season as the Spartans' head coach. Michigan State earned its 24th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance under the Iron Mountain native, beating Davidson in the first round before losing to Duke.

Izzo has taken a little criticism the last two years as the Spartans have posted back-to-back 13-loss campaigns.

However, they still managed to make the NCAA Tournament both years, and from 2018-2020, Michigan State finished first or tied for first in the Big Ten every season. The Spartans also reached the Final Four in 2019, their eighth trip under Izzo.

Izzo has also been doing damage lately on the recruiting trail. His 2023 class currently ranks third nationally and includes a quartet of four-star prospects.