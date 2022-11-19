College Football Stadium Forced To Close Section After Lack Of Water

EAST LANSING, MI - SEPTEMBER 12: A general view of the kickoff between the Oregon Ducks versus Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on September 12, 2015 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The conditions at Spartan Stadium for this Saturday's game between Indiana and Michigan State are less than ideal.

Matt Wenzel of MLive announced that Spartan Stadium's east upper deck has been closed due to a lack of water.

"Due to a lack of water, the east upper deck of Spartan Stadium is closed today and fans have been relocated," Wenzel said. "Going to be interesting to see how many show up today in bitter conditions."

Ushers have been trying their best to clear snow from the seats and aisles at Spartan Stadium this morning.

East Lansing is actually expected to receive more snow later this Saturday. It shouldn't interfere with the game, though.

Indiana and Michigan State are expected to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

Michigan State is one more win away from being bowl eligible. We'll see if Mel Tucker's squad can take care of business this afternoon.