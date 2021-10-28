The Spun’s 2021 College Football Staff Picks: Week 9

Last weekend wasn’t the most exciting on paper, without any ranked matchups between college football teams, but we did get some very interesting upsets and results. Coastal Carolina was knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten, Penn State fell in a wild game featuring the controversial new overtime rules to Illinois, and Pitt solidified its status as an ACC favorite with a win over struggling Clemson.

For the top teams in the country, it was business as usual. Luckily, this weekend should bring some more intriguing matchups. One—the rivalry game between No. 6 Michigan and No. 8 Michigan State in East Lansing—will go a long way towards helping decide the race in the Big Ten East.

Top-ranked Georgia has a chance to make another statement against its hated rival Florida, with Dan Mullen’s Gators floundering. No. 18 Auburn hosts No. 10 Ole Miss in a ranked SEC West battle. At night, No. 5 Ohio State will look to pick up another big victory at home against No. 20 Penn State.

Other fun games include No. 16 Baylor vs. Texas, No. 22 Iowa State at West Virginia, undefeated No. 19 SMU at Houston, No. 11 Notre Dame vs. North Carolina, and No. 25 BYU vs. Virginia.

Andrew McCarty and Stephen Driscoll have been trading first place honors all season. After a strong 25-7 showing last weekend, McCarty is back on top by a game.

Here are the standings after Week 8.

1. Andrew McCarty: 255-69

2. Steve Driscoll: 254-70

T-3. Dan Lyons: 247-77

T-3. Alek Arend: 247-77

T-3. Zach Koons: 247-77

6. Matt Audilet: 245-79

7. Chris Rosvoglou: 243-81

T-8. Matt Lombardi: 240-84

T-8. Tzvi Machlin: 240-84

10. Matt Hladik: 239-85

11. Andrew Holleran 235-89

This may be the most divisive week of picks all season. Michigan-Michigan State, Baylor-Texas, Nebraska–Purdue, Kansas State–TCU, Auburn-Ole Miss, and Virginia-BYU all have significant splits among our staff.

Here are our picks for Week 9 of the 2021 college football season:

