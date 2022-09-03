College Football World Gets Tricked By Fake Name

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 12: The tunnel entrance to Spartan Stadium before a college football game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on November 12, 2016 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

On Friday night, Michigan State defeated Western Michigan 35-13 in its season opener. Less than 24 hours later, the college football world was buzzing about one particular player on the Spartans.

There's just one huge issue with the Michigan State player who's trending on Twitter this Saturday. His real name is not what fans are being led to believe.

Despite what's being shared on social media, there's no Michigan State player by the name "John Cockslam." The player bio that's going viral this weekend belongs to offensive tackle Jacob Merritt.

Merritt, a Michigan native from Northville High School, is currently a freshman on Mel Tucker's squad.

However, that didn't stop the college football world from tweeting about Merritt's fake name.

So, how did this fake name come about? It's possible that people were inspired by a Michigan State fan's custom jersey from Friday night.

Hopefully, Merritt doesn't get too offended by the recent tweets using his player bio.

To be fair though, we wouldn't blame Merritt if he did get annoyed by all of this nonsense.