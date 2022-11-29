College Football World Not Happy With Coach Tom Izzo

EAST LANSING, MI - OCTOBER 20: Tom Izzo head coach of the Michigan State Spartans mens basketball team looks on during a football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Spartan Stadium on October 20, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo made it known that he's not happy with the Big Ten's response to the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium.

The Big Ten issued a $100,000 fine to Michigan State for its role in the Oct. 29 brawl.

Izzo doesn't understand why Michigan State received a hefty fine while Michigan was just reprimanded.

“I’m completely upset about it,” Izzo said. “I think to get a $100,00 fine, a suspension of a player is fine but to get a fine like that and then the other school gets reprimanded. What the hell does reprimanded mean? I’ve told you guys I’m completely upset by what our players did, as Mel (Tucker) was. I would think that administratively, they should be upset on how the tunnel was handled and how those players ran in there.”

For the most part, the sports world believes Izzo is wrong for making these comments.

"Tom Izzo is the ultimate complainer," Bobby Reagan tweeted. "This is an absurd quote."

"Tom Izzo's victim-blaming is especially dangerous because MSU fans listen to him," Seth M. Fisher of MGoBlog said. "If the school doesn't reprimand him for this, the conference should. Absolutely disgusting. Michigan's reprimand, by the way, was for the fan who touched Mel's head, and was removed."

"Izzo is the perfect human being to be coaching at that school. You could not possibly find a better match," one person wrote.

Izzo said that he's not sure anybody deserved a fine from the Big Ten.

Of course, the Big Ten felt differently about this situation - and rightfully so.