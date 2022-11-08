College Football World Reacts To Michigan State Attorney Statement

EAST LANSING, MI - OCTOBER 9: General view of Spartan Stadium before the game between the Michigan State University Spartans and the University of Illinois Fighting Illini on October 9, 2004 in East Lansing, Michigan. Michigan State defeated Illinois 37-25. (Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images)

David Diamond, an attorney representing one of the Michigan State players involved in the tunnel altercation at Michigan, released an interesting statement this Tuesday.

Diamond alleges a Michigan player engaged with Michigan State athletes with his helmet and swinging a punch.

"We have learned that the U-M player started the altercation,” Diamond said. “Eyewitnesses have described it as charging with his helmet and throwing a punch."

The statement from Diamond doesn't reveal who he's representing in this case. What we do know, however, is that Michigan State suspended Itayvion "Tank" Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young.

The majority of the college football world is baffled by Diamond's statement.

"This truly might be the funniest press release from an attorney that I've ever read," Ryan Kartje tweeted.

"I mean just keep making stuff up in hopes that something/anything sticks," one person said.

Another person wrote, "Both lawyers involved in this are complete goofs."

Diamond doesn't believe the actions in the tunnel warranted criminal charges.

“While we acknowledge wrongdoing by all parties, this is not an incident that warrants criminal charges being filed,” his statement read. “We have seen similar behavior and even worse on the gridiron and suddenly because it happens in a tunnel, known for incompetent security and poor post-game management, there are calls for criminal charges."

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh expects the Big Ten to hand out some form of discipline this week.