ESPN’s College GameDay Announces Guest Picker For Week 9

On Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay will be in East Lansing to preview what should be an epic game between No. 6 Michigan and No. 8 Michigan State.

With both programs currently undefeated, the stakes for this game will be incredibly high. Not only is the Paul Bunyan Trophy on the line, the winner of this game will take one step closer to securing a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl game.

Moments ago, College GameDay revealed who’ll be its celebrity guest picker for this weekend’s show. It turns out actor/comedian Ken Jeong will join Lee Corso, Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard on the College GameDay set.

Jeong announced that he’ll be the celebrity guest picker for Week 9 in a hilarious video.

“Hi, I’m Ken Jeong and I’ll be the celebrity guest picker for College GameDay on ESPN, Saturday at 11:30 a.m. for the big Michigan-Michigan State game,” Jeong said. “I know exactly who my pick is. Toodle-oo, Lee Corso.”

Here’s the video announcement from Jeong:

The interactions between Corso and Jeong should be very entertaining.

As for the actual game, the Wolverines are four-point favorites over the Spartans. This game could come down to whichever team has the ball last.

Kickoff for this rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State is at 12 p.m. ET on FOX. College GameDay runs from 9 a.m. ET until noon on ESPN.

[College GameDay]