Draymond Green Reacts To Michigan State’s Upset Win Today

A closeup of a smiling Draymond Green sitting on the bench.CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 5: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors jokes with fans from the bench during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on December 5, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 129-105. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Draymond Green is a very happy man today.

The former Michigan State Spartans star turned three-time NBA champion got to watch his alma mater knock off its rival in Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

Michigan State upset No. 13 Michigan, 27-24, at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Saturday afternoon. This is yet another devastating loss for Jim Harbaugh’s program, but it’s a huge win for Mel Tucker’s squad.

The Spartans’ first-year head coach had a rough start to his career in East Lansing, as Michigan State lost to Rutgers last weekend. But they bounced back in a major way today, knocking off their rival.

Green is a happy man.

“It’s a much better place baby!!!” Draymond said of his alma mater in comparison to Michigan.

Green also had a message for former Michigan Wolverines star Charles Woodson.

Hahahahahaha GO GREEN. (Charles Woodson) its still a Green state baby!!!! Everybody get out and VOTE!!” he tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

Woodson admitted on the post-game show that he agreed with one aspect of Green’s postgame message – the get out and vote part.

Outside of that, it’s a rough day for the former Michigan Wolverines star.


