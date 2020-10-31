Draymond Green is a very happy man today.
The former Michigan State Spartans star turned three-time NBA champion got to watch his alma mater knock off its rival in Michigan on Saturday afternoon.
Michigan State upset No. 13 Michigan, 27-24, at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Saturday afternoon. This is yet another devastating loss for Jim Harbaugh’s program, but it’s a huge win for Mel Tucker’s squad.
The Spartans’ first-year head coach had a rough start to his career in East Lansing, as Michigan State lost to Rutgers last weekend. But they bounced back in a major way today, knocking off their rival.
Green is a happy man.
“It’s a much better place baby!!!” Draymond said of his alma mater in comparison to Michigan.
It’s a much better place baby!!! https://t.co/Hb5eeoleSw
— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) October 31, 2020
Green also had a message for former Michigan Wolverines star Charles Woodson.
“Hahahahahaha GO GREEN. (Charles Woodson) its still a Green state baby!!!! Everybody get out and VOTE!!” he tweeted on Saturday afternoon.
Hahahahahaha GO GREEN @CharlesWoodson its still a Green state baby!!!!
Everybody get out and VOTE!!
— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) October 31, 2020
Woodson admitted on the post-game show that he agreed with one aspect of Green’s postgame message – the get out and vote part.
Outside of that, it’s a rough day for the former Michigan Wolverines star.