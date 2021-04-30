No. 1 Recruit Emoni Bates Reportedly Decommits From Michigan State

Last June, five-star forward Emoni Bates announced his commitment to Michigan State. Nearly a year later, the high school phenom has decided to reopen his recruitment.

On Friday afternoon, Tipton Edits broke the news that Bates has decommitted from Michigan State. He’s currently open to collegiate and professional options.

“Emoni Bates tells me he’s decided to reopen his recruitment and will decommit from Michigan State,” Tipton Edits reported. “Open to both college and pro options.”

Bates is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2022 class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. The talented forward from Ypsi Prep Academy has already drawn comparisons to Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant.

It wouldn’t be a surprise at all if Bates decides to go the professional route. We’ve seen plenty of top recruits do that in recent years, such as Jalen Green and R.J. Hampton.

Losing an elite talent like Bates has to sting for the Spartans, especially since he’s a Michigan native. The scouting report on him is truly one of the best we’ve seen in years.

“Bates has a quick trigger and shoots over defenders with ease,” Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports wrote. “He is unfazed when attempting jumpers with a high degree of difficulty due to his length, quick release, and touch. He also has instincts as a passer and will occasionally make the right find when a defense zeroes in on him. Defensively, there is a lot of potential there. He could be versatile on that end as he has the size, length, and fluidity to check multiple positions. Bates has multi-year all-star type potential in the association.”

It’ll be interesting to see what’s next for Bates.