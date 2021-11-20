ESPN Analyst Thinks There Is A Clear Heisman Trophy Favorite

With the regular season almost over, ESPN’s College GameDay crew discussed who’s the favorite to take home the Heisman Trophy this year. Most of the crew was unsure who’d be their pick, but David Pollack thinks it’s “clear” who the Heisman favorite is heading into Week 12.

Pollack believes Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III should be the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this season.

According to Pollack, the reason Walker isn’t receiving as much attention as he should is because he doesn’t play for Alabama, Georgia or Ohio State.

“I think Kenneth Walker is clearly the best player in college football,” Pollack said, via College GameDay. “If you took him off this team, they’re at least a three-loss team. He is that sensational. He’s got the wow factor; he makes you miss. He can do everything. Kenneth Walker can earn the Heisman Trophy today if he does it, I think, on a big stage. But to me, he is clear and away the best player in college football. … If Kenneth Walker played for Ohio State, or if Kenneth Walker played for Alabama or Georgia, he’d easily be No. 1, without a doubt.”

David Pollack continuing his MSU support. After Herbstreit and Howard say there's no clear leader in Heisman, Pollack says they're both wrong, Kenneth Walker III is clearly the leader. Rece Davis agrees — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) November 20, 2021

Walker enters this Saturday with 1,473 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. There’s no question he’s the heart and soul of Michigan State’s offense.

If Walker can lead Michigan State to an upset over Ohio State this Saturday, that might be his official “Heisman moment.”

We’ll see if Walker can lead the Spartans to their biggest win of the season this afternoon.