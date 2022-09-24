Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Mel Tucker Today

BLOOMINGTON, IN - OCTOBER 16: Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker talks to an official on the sideline against the Indiana Hoosiers during a college football game on Oct. 16, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan State has a lot of work to do in the second half against Minnesota. Mel Tucker's squad currently trails 17-0 at halftime.

The Spartans have struggled to move the chains this afternoon. Payton Thorne has completed 6-of-10 pass attempts for 30 yards with an interception. Running back Jalen Berger, meanwhile, has just 13 rushing yards on four carries.

As for Michigan State's defense, that unit has really struggled to contain Minnesota's balanced attack on offense. Tanner Morgan is dealing this Saturday, completing 17-of-20 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown.

Considering the Spartans are coming off a loss to the Washington Huskies, it's surprising to see them come out this flat against a Big Ten opponent.

What isn't surprising is that plenty of jokes are being made about Tucker's contract this Saturday.

One fan tweeted, "Nice first half for 100 Million dollar man Mel Tucker."

"Always remember: MSU gave Mel Tucker, a guaranteed 10 year, $95 million dollar deal," another fan said. "This was the biggest over reaction I’ve ever seen one school make for someone who had a career record of 11-7 at MSU.

A 2-2 start to this season would be disappointing for Michigan State, especially since Tucker led the program to 11 wins in 2021.

Fortunately for Tucker, his team has 30 minutes to turn this game around.