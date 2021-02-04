Former Michigan State Basketball Player Donates $32 Million To School

Michigan State’s men’s basketball and football programs got a significant financial boost today from a former Spartan hoops player.

Former MSU walk-on guard Mat Ishbia, who recently became a billionaire when his company (United Wholesale Mortgage) went public, has donated $32 million to his alma mater.

The money from Ishbia’s donation is earmarked for several things, including $20 million for a new football facility. Some of the money will also be used to name the court at the Breslin Center after head coach Tom Izzo.

“This donation is not about me, this is to give credit to and thank coach Tom Izzo, the business school and Michigan State University for the incredible impact they have had on my life,” Ishbia via press release.

Mat Ishbia, member of Michigan State’s 2000 national championship basketball team, became a billionaire last month when his United Wholesale Mortgage company went public. Has long credited Tom Izzo’s lessons for his success. Just donated $32 million to MSU. Nice quote here: pic.twitter.com/ZZezfyhB1G — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) February 4, 2021

Ishbia was a member of Michigan State’s 2000 men’s basketball national championship team and graduated in 2003 with a degree from the university’s business school.

His company, United Wholesale Mortgage, is the fourth-ranked mortgage company in the nation by origination volume. Overall, Ishbia employs more than 8,000 people, including several former Michigan State teammates and other Spartan athletes.