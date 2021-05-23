Former College Basketball Star Wanted In Fatal Shooting

Detroit police have named former Michigan State and Orlando Magic guard Keith Appling as the suspect in a deadly shooting Saturday night.

According to the Associated Press, the 29-year-old Appling is wanted in connection with the death of a 66-year-old man, whose identity has not been released.

“Police said Appling and the man got into an argument Saturday evening that escalated into a physical fight,” per the AP report. “Appling is accused of firing several shots, fatally wounding the man. Police said Appling drove away from the scene and has not been captured.”

Appling reportedly fled the scene in a tan Buick Regal and is considered armed and dangerous.

BREAKING: Right now @detroitpolice are searching for former MSU basketball star Keith Appling, who is a suspect in a fatal shooting of a 66 year old tonight in Detroit.@wxyzdetroit pic.twitter.com/9P8yaCYWvV — Brett Kast WXYZ (@brettkast) May 23, 2021

Sadly, this is not the first time Appling has run afoul of the law. In 2016, he was arrested at a strip club with a loaded AK-47.

The following year, Appling was sentenced to five years probation and a year in jail after being caught with a concealed weapon. In February 2020, Appling was arrested for heroin possession during a traffic stop.

Appling played for the Spartans from 2010-14, finishing his career with averages of 10.6 points, 3.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game. After college, he had stints playing in the G League, with the NBA’s Orlando Magic and overseas.