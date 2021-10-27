There’s A Fraudulent Ticket Issue For Michigan State vs. Michigan

This week’s Michigan–Michigan State game has everything: undefeated rivals, conference title implications, a fraudulent ticket warning.

That last one probably made you pause a second or two. On Wednesday, the MSU athletic department released a fraudulent ticket advisory after receiving reports of scams.

“The Spartan Ticket Office cannot guarantee the validity of tickets purchased through an entity other than the Spartan Ticket Office, the University of Michigan and StubHub,” the statement reads.

Michigan State’s box office is sold out of tickets, so at this point, ponying up on the secondary market is your only option if you want to attend the showdown between top 10 teams this Saturday.

After losing eight out of 10 to their in-state rivals from 2008-17, Michigan won back-to-back games against Michigan State in 2018 and 2019. However, the Spartans exacted some revenge in head coach Mel Tucker’s first game against the Maize and Blue last season.

Both teams enter this year’s game at 7-0 and tied with Ohio State atop the Big Ten East with a 4-0 mark in conference. Saturday will be the first time since 1964 that Michigan and Michigan State will both be ranked in the top 10 when they meet.

The Spartans and Wolverines will kick off at noon ET Saturday on FOX.