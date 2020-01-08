A former NFL assistant coach and longtime college football head coach reportedly passed away this week.

According to multiple reports, former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator and Michigan State head coach George Perles passed away. He was 85 years old.

According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, Perles died peacefully in East Lansing with his family surrounding him. He announced he was battling Parkinson’s disease in 2017.

BREAKING – Former Michigan State Football Coach George Perles has died. From .@Bmosallam63: "I will forever be grateful for the impact he has had on my life. He will forever be my coach." @detroitnews — Kim Kozlowski (@kimberkoz) January 8, 2020

Perles played his collegiate football at Michigan State, where he also got his coaching start. He served as the Spartans defensive line coach from 1959-70, before making the jump to the NFL.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Chuck Noll hired Perles to be the team’s defensive line coach in 1972. He held that title until 1978, when he took over as the team’s defensive coordinator. After a stint as the DC, Perles eventually became the team’s assistant head coach.

While with Steelers, the team won four Super Bowl titles and employed one of the greatest defenses the NFL has ever seen.

Perles spent one season as the head coach of the Philadelphia Stars – a USFL team. He eventually landed back at his alma mater, becoming the Spartans head coach in 1982.

He compiled a record of 73-62-4, but vacated wins dropped that record to 68-67-4.

Our thoughts are with the Perles family.