Injury Update For Michigan State PG Cassius Winston

As conference play is just about to begin in the Big Ten, the Michigan State Spartans seem to be trending in the right direction. Not only is Tom Izzo’s squad on a four-game winning streak, senior point guard Cassius Winston is expected to return to action tonight.

Winston missed the previous game for the Spartans due to a bone bruise on his knee. Since the schedule wasn’t as hectic because of the holidays, the star guard had roughly a week off to relax.

Fortunately for Michigan State, the latest update on Winston is promising.

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein is reporting that Winston is expected to play tonight against Illinois.

Michigan State's Cassius Winston (knee) is expected to play tonight against Illinois, per Tom Izzo. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 2, 2020

Winston is averaging 17.6 points and 6.1 assists per game this season.

The return of Winston should provide a nice boost to Michigan State’s offense, which is suddenly finding its form. Aaron Henry and Xavier Tillman are already proven commodities for the Spartans, but now the offense is receiving contributions from Kyle Ahrens and Foster Loyer.

With the Spartans nearing full strength, it’s possible they go on a run in conference play. At the very least, Izzo should have his team finally playing near its potential.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET from the Breslin Center.