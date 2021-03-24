Son Of Big Ten Head Coach Enters The NCAA Transfer Portal

With the NCAA Tournament down to 16 final teams, the end of the 2020-21 college basketball season in sight. While the programs in the Sweet 16 prepare for this weekend’s upcoming match-ups, the rest of the country is busy keeping an eye on the transfer portal.

Michigan State guard Jack Hoiberg, the son of Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg, became the latest to announce his intention to transfer on Wednesday.

Kyle Austin of MLive.com first reported the news that the fourth-year Spartan would be leaving East Lansing. Jack Hoiberg confirmed his decision in a tweet.

“Excited to announced I am entering the transfer portal. I’m thankful for all of the great experiences and everything that I have learned at MSU. A huge thank you to my coaches and the friends I’ve met along the way. Looking forward to my next chapter. I’ll be a Spartan for life!” the former Michigan State player wrote.

Hoiberg joined the Michigan State program in 2017 as a walk-on, electing to play basketball rather than accept a golf scholarship to attend South Dakota. Tom Izzo rewarded him with a scholarship prior to the 2020 campaign.

The Spartans season didn’t go according to plan as the program nearly missed out on the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1997. Izzo’s team eked into the field of 68 before losing to UCLA in the First Four.

But Michigan State’s troubles weren’t on Hoiberg. The fourth-year junior played quality minutes in 14 games for the Spartans this season. He’ll end his time in East Lansing having played in 41 career games, scoring 36 career points and tallying 20 assists.

Hoiberg will have two years of eligibility remaining if he chooses to use them, so it’s worth wondering if he’ll choose to go play for his father at Nebraska. Fred Hoiberg’s time with the Cornhuskers has been rocky as he’s posted a 14-45 overall record in just two seasons. Taking on his son could be a major improvement for the flailing Big Ten program.

Jack Hoiberg started just one game at Michigan State, but it was against his father’s Nebraska team. Now it’s possible the two could be on the same side as soon as next year.