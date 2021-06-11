Judge Makes Decision On Bail In Case Against Former MSU Star Keith Appling

As the murder case against former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling continues, a judge made an important ruling on his bail.

On Thursday, a magistrate denied bail for Appling, despite the objections of Appling’s attorney Andrew Abood. The judge noted that the case is one of first-degree murder.

Appling is accused of killing 66-year-old Clyde Edmonds this past May. Per the report, the killing happened during a dispute over a gun.

Appling’s girlfriend is also facing charges in the case. She is accused of being the getaway driver in the incident, but is facing less serious charges than Appling is.

The incident reportedly occurred on May 2. Appling was arrested on May 24.

Once a four-star prospect, Keith Appling would play four seasons at Michigan State. He was a McDonald’s All-American and Michigan’s Mr. Basketball coming out of high school, and continued to develop well under Tom Izzo.

Appling earned All-Big Ten honors twice and led the Spartans to the Big Ten regular season and tournament championship as a sophomore. He started every game for Michigan State as a junior and averaged 13.4 points and 3.3 assists per game.

Appling went undrafted in the 2014 NBA Draft but got an opportunity to go pro playing in the Summer League. He would go on to sign a pair of 10-day contracts with the Orlando Magic, appearing in five games during the 2015-16 seasons.

A stint in jail cost him two years of professional basketball, but when he returned he played a few more years in the Dominican Republic and Mexico.

