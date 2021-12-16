Kenneth Walker Announces Decision On Michigan State’s Bowl Game

After two decent years at Wake Forest, Kenneth Walker III transferred to Michigan State and took the college football world by storm with a dominant 2021 campaign. With the NFL Draft looming, Walker has made his decision on the Spartans’ upcoming bowl game.

Taking to Twitter, Walker announced that he will skip the upcoming Peach Bowl against ACC champion Pittsburgh. He thanked the team but said that he’s going to begin preparing for the NFL draft instead.

“It has been a true honor to represent Michigan State University and wear the Green and White. I am beyond grateful to Coach Tucker and the entire staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to shine under their leadership. As the regular season has come to a close, I would like to announce that I have decided to forego playing in the Peach Bowl to begin preparation for the NFL Draft,” Walker wrote. “I will forever be a Spartan Dawg. #SD4L”

Walker finishes his tenure at Michigan State with one of the best seasons for a running back in school history. He had 1,646 rushing yards (fourth in Spartans history for one year), 18 touchdowns (fifth in Spartans history for one year) and finished second in the nation in rushing yards.

Kenneth Walker III currently ranks among the top running backs in the 2022 NFL Draft. He is a strong runner who averaged 5.8 yards per carry over his three-year career and scored 36 total touchdowns.

Walker might not be a first- or second-round pick when all is said and done. There’s almost no chance he doesn’t hear his name called on Draft Day. This was probably the right move to make from a business standpoint.

As for the Spartans, their chances of winning their biggest bowl game in recent years just took a major hit.

Can Michigan State beat Pitt in the Peach Bowl without Kenneth Walker in the backfield?