Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About MSU RB Kenneth Walker After Win vs. Michigan

Michigan State had one of the most dramatic wins of the year this afternoon, beating rival Michigan 37-33 after trailing 30-14 in the second half. There were numerous wild plays throughout the game, to the delight of FOX’s Gus Johnson, but Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III, was the one who inflicted his will on the game the most.

Walker rna the ball 23 times for an incredible 197 yards and five touchdowns. Three of the scores came in the second half, with the final two going for 58 and 23 yards. That last touchdown was the game winner.

The Heisman race has been very muddled this season. Guys like Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral have been fantastic through most of the season, but no one leaps off the page the way guys like Joe Burrow and Kyler Murray have in recent years.

Walker’s day, against an undefeated No. 6 rival Michigan team, had the feeling of a Heisman moment. He’s been fantastic all year, so it’d be no surprise to at least see him make his way to New York in a few weeks.

Where were you for Kenneth Walker’s Heisman moment?#CFB pic.twitter.com/RBbLBE2WRV — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 30, 2021

Kenneth Walker III was turning heads in a Heisman-level performance against Michigan. 🟢 5 TD

🟢 197 YDS WOW 😤 pic.twitter.com/x9eVYVqx0z — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 30, 2021

That could be Kenneth Walker III's Heisman moment. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) October 30, 2021

Where do you think Kenneth Walker's Heisman odds will end up after this performance? pic.twitter.com/kbyvcNgmd0 — WynnBET (@WynnBET) October 30, 2021

Walker was +1600, or 16-to-1, to win the Heisman Trophy entering today’s big rivalry game. Expect him to shoot up towards the top of that list by tomorrow, as the sportsbooks update their odds.

Kenneth Walker began the year at 80/1 to win the Heisman. He was 16/1 before today’s game. He’ll be 6/1 tomorrow. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 30, 2021

The Wake Forest transfer was very good in two ACC seasons, rushing for exactly 579 yards both years, with four touchdowns as a freshman in 2019, and 13 in 2020.

This year, he has 1,194 yards and 14 scores, with three games of three-plus touchdowns, and five games of at least 125 yards. With four games left, Kenneth Walker could finish with some pretty special numbers.