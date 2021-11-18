Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Mel Tucker Contract Rumors

Earlier this week, Mel Tucker and Michigan State reportedly agreed to a massive contract extension. After a remarkable turnaround in 2021, the Spartans wanted to lock down the football head coach for as long as possible.

Although the deal has yet to to be officially announced, Tucker’s new contact will reportedly land him a massive payday. According to the Detroit Free-Press, the 49-year-old will sign a 10-year deal worth up to $95 million.

That’s quite the amount for a head coach in just his second season, but Tucker has already proven himself in East Lansing. The Spartans are 9-1 in 2021 and have a legitimate chance to get into the College Football Playoff with a strong finish.

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit took no exception to the extension and congratulated Tucker for earning the new deal on Thursday. He also commented on what ramifications the massive contract might have on other college football head coaches around the country.

“No. 1, good for him,” Herbstreit said, via Angelique Chengelis of the Detroit News. “No. 2, if you’re Ryan Day’s agent or anybody else’s agent who is an established brand, I’m sure you’re gonna call your agent and say, ‘Wait a second, we’ve been going here for a while, we’ve been doing pretty well, if he’s making that, what’s that mean for me?’ So yeah, it’s no different in your business, in our business, or the coaching profession. If that deal goes through, it will be interesting to see the reaction from agents who represent other coaches.”

As Herbstreit details, other coaches around the country could cash in as a result of Tucker’s contract extension. Big Ten program leaders in particular could earn hefty paydays in the next few years with a massive, conference television deal in the works.

But for now, all of the talk will be focused on Tucker’s new contract and his performance at Michigan State. After the Spartans went 2-5 just a season ago, the 49-year-old head coach has the program on a collision course with Ohio State.

It’s quite possible that whoever wins this Saturday’s game in Columbus will be on their way to the College Football Playoff at the end of the year.