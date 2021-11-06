Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend.

During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.

Corso believes Michigan State will lose to Purdue this afternoon. He revealed this prediction when discussing which teams belong in the top four for the College Football Playoff.

“I would have Michigan State out,” Corso told Herbstreit. “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out anyhow.”

LC is joined by a special guest this morning!! 🐶 My man breaks down his current CFP rankings with Big Ben (aka Sam 😂) pic.twitter.com/s7R8qlumeG — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 6, 2021

Purdue has proven this season that it can take down top-tier opponents. On Oct. 16, the Boilermakers gave the Hawkeyes their first loss of the season.

Consistency has been an issue for the Boilermakers this season, but we’d imagine their players will be fired up this afternoon against an undefeated opponent.

As for Michigan State, it needs to avoid an emotional letdown after mounting an improbable comeback against Michigan just a week ago. Star running back Kenneth Walker led the charge with 197 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Kickoff for today’s game is at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill will call the action.