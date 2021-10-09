Michigan State star running back Kenneth Walker III is putting on a show this Saturday against Rutgers.

During the third quarter of play, Walker blew past the Rutgers defense from his team’s own six-yard line for a 94-yard touchdown. It was such an explosive play from Walker that the only person who kept up with him on that run was his teammate Jalen Nailor.

Funny enough, Nailor and Walker exchanged a high-five once they crossed Rutgers’ 20-yard line. Though it might seem like a risky move, the reality is no one was even in their vicinity.

We’re not sure when’s the next time Walker will get to high-five his teammate on the way to the end zone, so college football fans should enjoy this Saturday’s highlight.

Check it out:

DAWG HE DAPPED UP NAILOR ON THE WAY TO THE END ZONE 💀 pic.twitter.com/vf8z7J1cFS — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) October 9, 2021

This touchdown from Walker will actually go down as the longest play from scrimmage in school history.

Walker, who entered this weekend with 680 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, continues to prove why he’s a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate this season.

As of now, Walker has 224 rushing yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. He truly is one of the most explosive players in the country.

We’ll see if Walker can put together another jaw-dropping performance next weekend against Indiana.