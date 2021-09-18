Look: Magic Johnson Reacts To Michigan State’s Huge Win

Magic Johnson loved what he saw from Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday.

Michigan State was unranked going into its game versus Miami on Saturday. But it’s only a matter of time before the Spartans get inserted into the AP Top 25, and it could happen as soon as early next week.

Michigan State went toe-to-toe with Miami during the first three quarters, but wound up pulling away for a massive 38-17 win in Hurricanes’ territory. It was an impressive win for Tucker, who has the Spartans heading in the right directions.

Magic thinks Tucker is “building something special” in East Lansing.

“MSU Coach Mel Tucker is building something special at Michigan State and everyone from the green and white should be excited for this season and the future of Spartan football,” Magic said on Twitter.

Maybe Magic Johnson will end up attending some Michigan State football games this year. It certainly sounds like he wants to see the Spartans in-person.

Big Ten foes will have to start taking Michigan State seriously this season. The Spartans are now 3-0 on the season. They began the year with a 38-21 win over Northwestern, followed that up with a 42-14 win over Youngstown State and then wound up blowing out Miami on Saturday.

As long as Tucker sticks around for the long haul, Michigan State could become a Big Ten contender very soon. Magic Johnson would love to see it.